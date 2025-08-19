Miller County Commission Set For Meetings On Wednesday And Thursday

The Miller County Commission gets together at least twice for regular meetings this week.

The first, on Wednesday, will see the commission vote on being part of the Purdue Opioid Settlement.

That nationwide settlement, involving Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, will distribute $7.4 billion over 15 years to states, local governments and communities affected by the opioid epidemic.

The meeting, Wednesday morning in commission chambers, will begin at 9:00.

The Miller County Commission will also then get together on Friday for bid openings for concrete work to be done at the Justice Center and the county annex building.