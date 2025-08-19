Osage Beach BOA Meeting For Tax Levy Set For Tuesday Night

The board of education from the School of the Osage District gets together today for a tax levy hearing, an open session meeting and a closed session.

Following the tax levy hearing and some usual agenda items, the board is then expected to set the 2025-2026 tax levy and consider a strategic plan update before breaking free into a closed session for personnel and real estate issues.

The Osage Board of Education meeting, in the high school fieldhouse, will begin with the levy hearing at 5:45 today.