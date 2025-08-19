fbpx

Tue. Aug 19th, 2025

 

Osage Beach BOA Meeting For Tax Levy Set For Tuesday Night

Tuesday, August 19th, 2025

The board of education from the School of the Osage District gets together today for a tax levy hearing, an open session meeting and a closed session.

Following the tax levy hearing and some usual agenda items, the board is then expected to set the 2025-2026 tax levy and consider a strategic plan update before breaking free into a closed session for personnel and real estate issues.

The Osage Board of Education meeting, in the high school fieldhouse, will begin with the levy hearing at 5:45 today.

Reporter Mike Anthony