Miller County Sheriff Reports Phone Scams Targeting Residents

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is also sending out a warning about a telephone scam being reported around the area.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the calls appear to be coming from the office’s admin line with the callers identifying themselves as deputies and with actual names of employees within the sheriff’s office.

Gregoire warns about giving any information without, first, confirming who the caller was.

Gregoire also says deputies will rarely ask for personal information, will not ask for any kind payment and will not notify you of a warrant…that, according to Gregoire, will be done in person with a knock on your door.