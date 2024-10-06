Jeff City Man Arrested For Child Pornography

An investigation by the highway patrol’s Special Victims Unit comes to an end with a 38-year-old man from Jefferson City locked up without bond on three counts of possessing child pornography.

The State Technical Assistance Team assisted with the investigation which, during the month of September, identified a device belonging to Christopher Berry which contained the child porn.

Berry was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday at his residence. Berry is being held in the Cole County Jail.