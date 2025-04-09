Miller County Sheriff’s Office Achieves Missouri Blue Shield Designation

Miller County is among 14 other counties and communities statewide to achieve what’s being called a Missouri Blue Shield Designation.

The program outlined in an Executive Order is part of Governor Mike Kehoe’s Safer Missouri initiative announced on his first day in office.

Sheriff Louis Gregoire says the designation will help his department pursue grant funding and allow his office to move forward with enhancing public safety.

The Blue Shield Program is administered by the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Some $10-million will be available for the program pending final approval by the General Assembly.