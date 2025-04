Camdenton Mayor John McNabb retains his seat in city hall after beating challenger Daniel Ousley by a vote total of 156-107, or 59-41 percent.

Also in Camdenton, Brenda Weir beat out Dax Beaman in Ward-2 by a vote total of 38-22 while Eric Faes was uncontested in Ward-1 and Mark Anderson was uncontested in Ward-3.