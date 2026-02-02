Minor Injuries Reported in Accidental Shooting in Miller County

Miller County deputies respond late Thursday night to a report of what’s being called an accidental shooting which happened along Bluebird Road in the Lake Ozark area.

The sheriff’s office says a non-life-threatening injury was sustained when a man and woman in possession of a small caliber handgun were walking outside…the woman reportedly slipped on ice or snow with the firearm discharging and striking the man in the side under the ribcage.

The man was apparently taken by private conveyance to the hospital for treatment.