MODOT Gets Back To Routine Work Following Winter Storms

With a break from last week’s wintry conditions and more seasonable temperatures expected this week, it’s back to catching up and more of a routine schedule for MoDOT.

“Just a heads up that if you’ve called the 188 ask Modot number with a roadway concern regarding some maintenance activities, we’ll be out there this week getting all those potholes fixed and patched up,” says Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger.

He also says there are several other areas set for work this week, “They include routes 52-and-5 in Morgan County, the 54-widening project in Camdenton and work along Interstate-44.”

Then later this year, another major project to affect a large portion of the lake area will be the planned resurfacing of 54 from east of Camdenton to the 2-42 area of Lake Ozark in Miller County.