Camdenton Says Gym & Track To Close Monday For Additional Upgrades

The City of Camdenton has announced that the new community center’s gym and walking track will be closed on Monday.

Assistant City Administrator and City Clerk Rene Kingston says the one-day closing, from 8-AM to 8-PM on Monday, will allow for some finishing touches on the curtain and other necessary items.

In the meantime, Kingston also says that the gym and track will be available for the early-birds to get some walking and running, or maybe a game of pickleball, in from 6-8 before the closing on Monday.