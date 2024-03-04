Missouri Bill Seeks To Make Teachers Felons If They Assist In Gender Social Transitions

A southwest Missouri representative is seeking to hold teachers accountable as sex offenders if they choose to accept trans kids’ pronouns.

Representative Jamie Gragg, of Ozark, filed House Bill-2882 which would make it a class-E felony for teachers or school counselors to aid the “social transition” of a student regardless of whether the support is material, information or other resources that match the individual’s gender identity and not the gender assumed at birth.

Violations of such a law, if it gets that far, would effectively end a teacher’s career since offenders cannot be within 500 feet of a school or daycare.

Gragg’s bill is co-sponsored by fellow Republican Jeff Farnan, of Stanberry.

The bill has been read twice but, currently, does not appear on the calendar for further consideration.