Osage Girls Basketball – Mizzou & MLB Spring Training Top Monday’s Sports Report

Local Sports:

Osage girls basketball came to a close Friday night in the Class 4 District 10 championship at Eldon against Owensville

55 to 40 was the final score but a 20 -win season for the Lady Indians and they had won eight of nine heading into that championship against Owensville, so tip of the cap to all the young ladies on a spectacular season.



College Sports:

Mizzou basketball thing’s not going so hot.

It’s now 0 and 16 for Mizzou in the SEC but another tight game they lose at home to Ole Miss Saturday 84 to 78.

Shawn East has scored 20 or more every game since coming back from injury.



He had 27 in the loss Saturday night.

One of the better performances from Aiden Shaw.

He at 13 to go along with nine rebounds.

Mizzou home against Auburn tomorrow closed the regular season against LSU and then the SEC tournament they’re locked into that 14 seed next week in Nashville.

Major League Baseball:

Spring training baseball Cardinals rained out yesterday but the Royals remain hot.

They’re 8 -3 in Cactus League play they beat the Reds 7- 3 second home run of the spring for Bobby Witt and MJ Melendez a couple of hits he’s hitting 3.57 so far