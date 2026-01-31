Missouri GDP Increases For 2025 To 4.5% Above National Figure Of 4.4%

Missouri’s gross domestic product for the third-quarter in 2025 reflected an increase of 4.5 percent just ahead of the national figure of 4.4 percent.

Figures provided by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center also show that Kansas reflected the biggest increase at 6.5 percent while North Dakota had the smallest increase coming in at zero-point-four percent.

Personal income in Missouri also rose for the third-quarter of 2025 by 2.6 percent.

That figure trailed the national average of 3.3 percent.