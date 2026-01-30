Early-Morning Blaze Destroys Camdenton-Area Home

Lake area firefighters are called around 6:30 Friday morning to the 700 block of Dry Hollow Road near Camdenton to a reported garage fire.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says, upon arrival, the fire had already spread and the single-story structure was fully-involved with the roof already collapsing.

Firefighters were hampered by the temperatures in the low teens and freezing hoses forcing water to be shuttled in to the scene.

Frandsen also says due to the amount of damage that a cause of the fire is undetermined.

Fortunately, all occupants of the house were able to escape and there were no injuries reported.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach along with the Camden County Ambulance District and Laclede Electric while Lake Ozark provided Mid-County with move-up assistance.