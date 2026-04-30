Missouri House Bill Targeting Illegal Hiring in Construction Sent to Governor’s Desk

A House bill taking aim at illegal hiring practices in the construction industry across Missouri is on its way to the governor’s desk after being passed out of the Senate by a 31-0 vote.

Sponsored by the 123rd District’s Jeff Vernetti, the bill holds general contractors accountable if they knowingly hire unauthorized workers.

The bill also gives the Missouri Attorney General stronger tools to investigate illegal hiring, allows penalties up to 10 times the wages paid to unauthorized workers, protects contractors who use federal work authorization programs, shields people who report violations from liability and requires full cooperation with state investigations.

If signed into law by the governor, its effective date would be August 28th.