One Dead After Head-On Collision in Camden County

One person is dead and three others injured after a head-on collision on north highway 7 near Route-Z in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon when the vehicle driven by a 45-year-old woman from Edgewood, Colorado, crossed over the center striking the vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man from Lake Ozark.

The Colorado woman was pronounced dead on the scene while the other driver suffered moderate injuries.

A 40-year-old passenger from Camdenton in the man’s vehicle was seriously hurt while a second passenger from Newburg suffered moderate injuries.

There were no seat belts being worn at the time.