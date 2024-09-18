Missouri Ranking #36 In Nationwide Survey Of Diversity

Thu. Sep 19th, 2024
How diverse is the State of Missouri…?…according to WalletHub.com, Missouri ranks number-36 in the survey.
The survey considered several key metrics which ranked Missouri 29th in socioeconomic diversity, 38th in cultural diversity, 35th in economic diversity and 23rd in household diversity combining for the overall number-36 ranking.
New Hampshire, Maine and West Viriginia were identified as the least diverse states while Florida, Texas and California were identified as the most diverse states.
Full Report:
With Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2024’s Most Diverse States in America, as well as expert commentary, to celebrate the melting pot that is our country.
WalletHub compared diversity in the 50 states across six key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political.
|Most Diverse States in America
|Least Diverse States in America
|1. California
|41. North Dakota
|2. Texas
|42. Utah
|3. Florida
|43. Iowa
|4. New Mexico
|44. Wyoming
|5. Hawaii
|45. Kentucky
|6. Nevada
|46. Montana
|7. New Jersey
|47. Vermont
|8. New York
|48. New Hampshire
|9. Maryland
|49. Maine
|10. Arizona
|50. West Virginia
Key Stats
