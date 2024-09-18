Missouri Ranking #36 In Nationwide Survey Of Diversity

How diverse is the State of Missouri…?…according to WalletHub.com, Missouri ranks number-36 in the survey.

The survey considered several key metrics which ranked Missouri 29th in socioeconomic diversity, 38th in cultural diversity, 35th in economic diversity and 23rd in household diversity combining for the overall number-36 ranking.

New Hampshire, Maine and West Viriginia were identified as the least diverse states while Florida, Texas and California were identified as the most diverse states.

Full Report:

With Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2024’s Most Diverse States in America, as well as expert commentary, to celebrate the melting pot that is our country.

WalletHub compared diversity in the 50 states across six key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political.

Most Diverse States in America Least Diverse States in America 1. California 41. North Dakota 2. Texas 42. Utah 3. Florida 43. Iowa 4. New Mexico 44. Wyoming 5. Hawaii 45. Kentucky 6. Nevada 46. Montana 7. New Jersey 47. Vermont 8. New York 48. New Hampshire 9. Maryland 49. Maine 10. Arizona 50. West Virginia

Key Stats

Hawaii has the highest racial and ethnic diversity , which is three times higher than in Vermont, the state with the lowest.

, which is three times higher than in Vermont, the state with the lowest. California has the highest language diversity , which is 2.3 times higher than in West Virginia, the state with the lowest.

, which is 2.3 times higher than in West Virginia, the state with the lowest. Nevada has the highest birthplace diversity , which is three times higher than in Louisiana, the state with the lowest.

, which is three times higher than in Louisiana, the state with the lowest. Louisiana has the highest religious diversity , which is 2.1 times higher than in New Hampshire, the state with the lowest.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-least-diverse-states-in-america/38262