Murder Charge Now Added to Case Against Suspect Accused in Pursuit-Related Death of OBPD Officer

The suspect accused of fleeing from Osage Beach police and causing the death of officer Phylicia Carson on August 31st is facing an amended charge which now includes one count of the class-A felony of second-degree murder.

23-year-old Christopher Aaron Bishop Wehmeyer was originally charged with a class-A felony of aggravated fleeing a stop or detention of a motor vehicle resulting in a death, a charge filed based on the new Valentines Law in Missouri.

Wehmeyer was represented by his attorney in a hearing on Monday in Camden County during which another motion for a change of judge was granted with the Honorable Aaron John Martin, out of Moniteau County, being assigned to hear the case.

Wehmeyer’s next court date has not, yet, been scheduled.