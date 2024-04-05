Missouri Ranks #24 Of “Most Financially Literate” States In The US

Fri. Apr 5th, 2024
How financially literate is the State of Missouri compared to the rest of the country?
A report from the personal finance website WalletHub.com puts Missouri at #24.
The study used 17 key metrics ranging from high school financial literacy grades to the share of adults with rainy-day funds.
One of the metrics, the share of unbanked households, puts Missouri near the bottom at #49.
Overall…Virginia and Nebraska were right behind Minnesota as being the most financially literate states while South Dakota, Oklahoma and Arkansas are the least financially literate.
More info:
With April being National Financial Literacy Month and WalletLiteracy Scores varying by 29% across the states, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Most & Least Financially Literate States in 2024, which analyzes financial-education programs and consumer habits in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The study uses a data set of 17 key metrics, which range from high-school financial literacy grades to the share of adults with a rainy-day fund. The metrics also include the results of WalletHub’s WalletLiteracy Test.
|Most Financially Literate States
|Least Financially Literate States
|1. Minnesota
|42. District of Columbia
|2. Nebraska
|43. California
|3. Virginia
|44. Louisiana
|4. Colorado
|45. Mississippi
|5. New Hampshire
|46. Tennessee
|6. New Jersey
|47. Alaska
|7. Utah
|48. Kentucky
|8. Iowa
|49. South Dakota
|9. Wisconsin
|50. Oklahoma
|10. Washington
|51. Arkansas
Key Stats
https://wallethub.com/edu/most-and-least-financially-literate-states/3337