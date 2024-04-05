Missouri Senators Are In The Final Seven Weeks Of The 2024 Regular Legislative Session.

The Second Regular Session of the 102nd General Assembly will end in a few months.

For those lawmakers in their final year, this means it is crunch time for some of their priority bills.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden of Columbia says, with only two months left in session, some key issues remain…

“The FRA and maybe landfills….working on the budget? The uncertainty of the FRA obviously plays into that.”

By law, Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2025 operating budget has to be delivered to the governor by 6 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo of Independence says lawmakers only have one constitutional obligation…

“Everyone knows that the budget is going to be a pretty big contentious battle here in the next few weeks. Obviously the FRA, which was a top priority, was the #1 bill put on the calendar.”

The Second Regular Session of the 102nd General Assembly will adjourn at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17.