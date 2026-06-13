Missouri Ranks #32 As Best States For Working Dad’s According To Wallethub

The personal finance website WalletHub.com has put together its list of the best and worst states for working dads.

The study used 22 key indicators including economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care and health.

When the numbers were crunched together, Missouri came out with a number-32 ranking in the study which included the District of Columbia.

Ranked as the worst states for working dads are Nevada, Louisiana and New Mexico while the best include DC, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Full Report:

With Father’s Day approaching, and 94.4% of married fathers working last year compared to 72.1% of married mothers, the personal-finance company WalletHub has released its report on 2026’s Best & Worst States for Working Dads, along with expert commentary.

To help fathers manage the demands of both parenting and providing, WalletHub evaluated all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 22 key indicators of how supportive each place is for working dads. The analysis includes factors such as average workday length for men, childcare costs, and the percentage of men in good or better health.

Best States for Working Dads Worst States for Working Dads 1. Massachusetts 42. South Carolina 2. Connecticut 43. Arkansas 3. District of Columbia 44. Arizona 4. New Jersey 45. Oklahoma 5. Rhode Island 46. West Virginia 6. Minnesota 47. Alabama 7. New Hampshire 48. Mississippi 8. Virginia 49. Nevada 9. Vermont 50. Louisiana 10. Washington 51. New Mexico

Best vs. Worst

Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate for dads with kids aged 0 to 17 which is 3.4 times lower than in West Virginia, the highest.

which is 3.4 times lower than in West Virginia, the highest. Massachusetts has the lowest male uninsured rate which is 5.7 times lower than in Texas, the highest.

which is 5.7 times lower than in Texas, the highest. Mississippi has the lowest average annual early child-care costs (adjusted for median family income) which is two times lower than in New Mexico, the highest.

which is two times lower than in New Mexico, the highest. Hawaii has the lowest share of men who couldn’t afford to see a doctor in the past year because of costs which is 2.5 times lower than in Tennessee, the highest.

To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-working-dads/13458