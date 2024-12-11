Missouri Ranks In The Middle When It Comes To Protections From Elder Abuse

How well does the State of Missouri rank when it comes to protecting the elderly from abuse…?…right about in the middle of the pack, at #23, according to personal finance website WalletHub.com.

WalletHub used 16 key indicators for the study putting Missouri 11th in providing prevalence, 42nd for resources and 26th for protection of the elderly.

South Dakota, Utah and South Carolina ranked at the bottom in protecting elderly from abuse while Vermont, Massachusetts and Wisconsin top the list of the best elder care against abuse.

Full Report:

Elderly people, who often rely on a fixed income, are particularly vulnerable to financial, emotional, and physical abuse. To shed light on this important issue, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its annual report on the States With the Best Elder-Abuse Protections, as well as expert commentary.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 16 key indicators of elder-abuse protection. The data set ranges from each state’s share of all elder abuse complaints to their laws concerning financial elder abuse.

States With the Best Elder-Abuse

Protections States With the Worst Elder-Abuse

Protections 1. Wisconsin 42. Rhode Island 2. Massachusetts 43. New Jersey 3. Vermont 44. Nevada 4. Ohio 45. Tennessee 5. Virginia 46. Delaware 6. Maine 47. Montana 7. Iowa 48. California 8. Kentucky 49. South Carolina 9. West Virginia 50. Utah 10. Minnesota 51. South Dakota

Key Stats

Alaska has the highest total long-term care Ombudsman program funding (per resident aged 65 and older) , which is 14.9 times higher than in Florida, the state with the lowest.

, which is 14.9 times higher than in Florida, the state with the lowest. The District of Columbia has the most certified volunteer Ombudsmen (per 100,000 residents aged 65 and older) , whereas Delaware, Mississippi, Nevada, South Dakota and West Virginia are the states that have none.

, whereas Delaware, Mississippi, Nevada, South Dakota and West Virginia are the states that have none. Connecticut, Hawaii and Wisconsin have the most frequent assisted-living facility inspections , which is ten times more frequent than in Nebraska, the state with the lowest frequency.

, which is ten times more frequent than in Nebraska, the state with the lowest frequency. Idaho has the highest nursing-home quality (share of certified nursing-home beds rated 4 or 5 stars), which is 3.1 times higher than in Louisiana, the state with the lowest.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-elder-abuse-protection/28754