Missouri Ranks In The Middle When It Comes To Protections From Elder Abuse

Wed. Dec 11th, 2024
How well does the State of Missouri rank when it comes to protecting the elderly from abuse…?…right about in the middle of the pack, at #23, according to personal finance website WalletHub.com.
WalletHub used 16 key indicators for the study putting Missouri 11th in providing prevalence, 42nd for resources and 26th for protection of the elderly.
South Dakota, Utah and South Carolina ranked at the bottom in protecting elderly from abuse while Vermont, Massachusetts and Wisconsin top the list of the best elder care against abuse.
Full Report:
Elderly people, who often rely on a fixed income, are particularly vulnerable to financial, emotional, and physical abuse. To shed light on this important issue, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its annual report on the States With the Best Elder-Abuse Protections, as well as expert commentary.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 16 key indicators of elder-abuse protection. The data set ranges from each state’s share of all elder abuse complaints to their laws concerning financial elder abuse.
|States With the Best Elder-Abuse
Protections
|States With the Worst Elder-Abuse
Protections
|1. Wisconsin
|42. Rhode Island
|2. Massachusetts
|43. New Jersey
|3. Vermont
|44. Nevada
|4. Ohio
|45. Tennessee
|5. Virginia
|46. Delaware
|6. Maine
|47. Montana
|7. Iowa
|48. California
|8. Kentucky
|49. South Carolina
|9. West Virginia
|50. Utah
|10. Minnesota
|51. South Dakota
Key Stats
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-elder-abuse-protection/28754