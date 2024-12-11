Highway 54 Widening Approved At Camdenton BOA Meeting – Project Expected To Begin In 2025

Improvements to Highway 54 through Camdenton are a go, following the recent board of alderman meeting last week.

The plan approved with the Missouri Transportation and Highway Administration, is to expand the roadway from Business 5 to Bumper Hill Road from the existing 3 lanes to 5 lanes…giving drivers two eastbound and two westbound lanes, along with a center turn lane.

It also includes new curbs and gutters for drainage purposes, along with the construction of new approaches in the area businesses and homes.

The city will be spending around $1.3 million in relocation of water, sewer and other utility services alone.

The project is expected to begin in Summer of 2025 and cost a total of $5.1 million dollars.