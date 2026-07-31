Missourians Are Urged To “Shop Small” During Upcoming Tax Free Holiday

With the 2026 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday right around the corner, the National Federation of Independent Business is urging Missourians to think small.

That is to take advantage of the sales tax holiday by shopping at local small businesses which provide a number of jobs while supporting our schools and local charities.

Several items will be exempt from local sales taxes during the tax holiday which begins at 12:01-AM next Friday and will run through 11:59-PM on Sunday, the 9th.