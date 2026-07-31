MO Realtors Say June’s Report Showed A 5.2% Increase In Home Sales Prices

The state’s largest trade association serving over 25,000 members has released its June-2026 report for the Missouri real estate market.

The numbers show that Missouri REALTORS sold 6,613 residential properties in June with a median sales price that increased 5.2 percent compared to last year.

The average residential sale price also reflected an increase of 7.2 percent last year to just under $366,000 this year.

Total dollar volume also reflected an increase…up by 13.6 percent in June of this year compared to last year which translated to more than $2.8 billion being generated compared to 2.5 billion during the same period in 2025.

Full report:

Missouri REALTORS® is pleased to share a monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for June 2026. Missouri REALTORS® sold 6,613 residential properties in June. The median sales price increased 5.2 percent compared to last year, coming in at $302,500. The average residential sale price also increased 7.2 percent from last year to $365,994. The total dollar volume increased 13.7 percent in June compared to last year. More than $2.8 billion was generated in June compared to approximately $2.5 billion during the same period in 2025. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reported the average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate in June 2026 was 6.49 percent. As of July 23, 2026, that rate was 6.58 percent. Regarding second quarter figures, 21,749 homes sold in Missouri from April to June 2026. The total quarterly sales volume topped $7.6 billion, and the median sales price for the quarter increased 7.7 percent compared to the same period in 2025, coming in at $299,900. Visit Missouri REALTORS® Market Statistics to view a full report of the data presented, including additional resources and information.

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Founded in 1936, Missouri REALTORS® is the largest trade association in the state serving over 25,000 members. As members of organized real estate, REALTORS® subscribe to a strict code of ethics and have access to numerous services and programs to enhance their professionalism within the real estate industry. Through collective strength, influence, and professionalism, Missouri REALTORS® unite to advocate for real property rights in Missouri, deliver comprehensive risk management programs and services, connect members through various media and events and deliver association management services.