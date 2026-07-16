Missouri’s Payroll Employment Saw Another Increase Of 1,300 Jobs For June

Missouri’s nonfarm payroll employment increased by 1,300 jobs in June 2026 while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point.

That’s according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center which also reports that private industry employment increased by 1,400 jobs and government employment decreased by 100 jobs.

Over the year, there was an increase of 18,700 jobs from June 2025 to June 2026, with the unemployment rate decreasing by three-tenths of a point from 4.0 percent in June 2025 to 3.7 percent in June 2026.

Full Report:

June 2026 Monthly Jobs Report

Missouri nonfarm payroll employment increased by 1,300 jobs in June 2026, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point. Private industry employment increased by 1,400 jobs and government employment decreased by 100 jobs. Over the year, there was an increase of 18,700 jobs from June 2025 to June 2026, and the unemployment rate decreased by three-tenths of a percentage point, from 4.0 percent in June 2025 to 3.7 percent in June 2026.

EMPLOYMENT

Missouri’s nonfarm payroll employment was 3,000,900 in June 2026, up by 1,300 from the revised May 2026 figure. The May 2026 total was revised upward by 2,800 jobs from the preliminary estimate.

Goods-producing industries increased by 2,600 jobs over the month, with manufacturing gaining 1,500 jobs and mining, logging, and construction gaining 1,100 jobs. Private service-providing industries declined by 1,200 jobs between May 2026 and June 2026. Employment in private service-providing industries increased in professional and business services (1,000 jobs); financial activities (600 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (300 jobs); and information (100 jobs). Employment decreased in other services (-1,400 jobs), private education and health services (-1,300 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (-500 jobs). Total government employment decreased by 100 jobs over the month, with increases in local (400 jobs) and federal government (100 jobs) and a decrease in state government (-600 jobs).

Over the year, total payroll employment increased by 18,700 jobs from June 2025 to June 2026. Employment gains were in mining, logging, and construction (8,400 jobs); leisure and hospitality (7,900 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (4,000 jobs); private education and health services (3,800 jobs); professional and business services (1,800 jobs); and information (600 jobs). Employment decreased in manufacturing (-4,000 jobs), other services (-2,100 jobs), and financial activities (-1,300 jobs). Government employment decreased by 400 jobs over the year, with an increase in local government (4,700 jobs) and decreases in federal (-4,500 jobs) and state government (-600 jobs).

UNEMPLOYMENT

Missouri’s smoothed seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased in June 2026, declining to 3.7 percent from the revised May 2026 rate of 3.8 percent. The June 2026 rate was three-tenths of a percentage point lower than the revised June 2025 rate of 4.0 percent. The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 116,365 in June 2026, down by 2,979 from May.

The state’s not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate rose by three-tenths of a percentage point in June 2026, increasing to 3.7 percent from the May 2026 rate of 3.4 percent. A year ago, the not-seasonally-adjusted rate was 4.2 percent. The corresponding not-seasonally-adjusted national rate for June 2026 was 4.4 percent.

Missouri’s labor force participation rate was 63.3 percent in June 2026, 1.8 percentage points higher than the national rate of 61.5 percent. Missouri’s employment-population ratio was 61 percent in June 2026, two percentage points higher than the national rate of 59 percent. Missouri’s unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in June 2026, half of a percentage point lower than the national rate of 4.2 percent. Missouri’s unemployment rate has been at or below the national rate for more than 11 years.

Read the full report at https://meric.mo.gov/missouri-monthly-jobs-report.