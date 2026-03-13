Mizzou Basketball Fall To Kentucky – Now Look To Selection Sunday For A Bid

Well, it is going to be a long weekend for Mizzou basketball.

They lose to Kentucky in the second round of the SEC tournament, 78 to 72, the final score.

Certainly no fault of Mark Mitchell, who is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now…32 points.

It’s 7 rebounds as well as he tried to put the Tigers on his shoulders and carry them across the finish line.

He almost did it.

Mizzou trailed by 16 in this ball game.

They rally and actually take a late lead but can’t close it out.

Miss some free throws, costly turnovers, flagrant fouls all spell the end of Mizzou’s brief run in the SEC Tournament.

So now the waiting game.

Mizzou will stand by for Selection Sunday. Will they get a bid?

It appears like they are precariously on that bubble.

It looks like they’ve got a good chance, but it’s also going to hinge on potential bid.

Steelers this weekend.

Stay tuned.

How about this bit of news from Mizzou football running back Ahmad Hardy telling reporters that he had opportunities to go elsewhere this offseason.

Big money in the portal.

He never officially entered the portal.

He stayed at Mizzou for apparently a discount.