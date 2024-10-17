Mizzou Football Prepares For Auburn While Basketball Holds Free Admission Against Lincoln University

The Missouri Tigers have their Wednesday injury report out in front of Saturday’s game against Auburn.

Luther Burden…..Good news here.

The wide receiver considered probable, however, running back Nate Noel, who didn’t play against UMass, listed as questionable.

Mizzou Basketball…..They will play an exhibition game.

They will take on Lincoln University on Saturday, October the 26th.

This coming shortly before Mizzou football’s game against Alabama on the road.

There will be free admission for Tiger basketball fans to get into Mizzou Arena.

See this exhibition game a little more than a week in front of the season opener…..