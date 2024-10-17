Dodgers Win Game 3 Of NLCS Against Mets – Now Lead Series 2-1

Fri. Oct 18th, 2024
It was all Dodgers last night in game three of the NLCS against the Mets.
This time in New York. Michael Kopeck would swoop in to earn the win.
Shohei Ohtani a home run as he continues to show off his MVP credentials.
It was a three run home run coming in the 8th inning and delivering the knockout punch to the Mets who started with Luis Severino on the mound went 4 and 2/3rds.
The New York bullpen with Garrett and Megal did not fare very well, giving up six runs over four and a third innings of work.
Dodgers lead the series two games to one.