Dodgers Win Game 3 Of NLCS Against Mets – Now Lead Series 2-1

It was all Dodgers last night in game three of the NLCS against the Mets.

This time in New York. Michael Kopeck would swoop in to earn the win.

Shohei Ohtani a home run as he continues to show off his MVP credentials.

It was a three run home run coming in the 8th inning and delivering the knockout punch to the Mets who started with Luis Severino on the mound went 4 and 2/3rds.

The New York bullpen with Garrett and Megal did not fare very well, giving up six runs over four and a third innings of work.

Dodgers lead the series two games to one.