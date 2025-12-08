Mizzou News – Football Heading To Gator Bowl – Basketball Falls To Kansas

Mizzou football, we know their bowl destination now.

It will be the Gator Bowl.

They’ll take on the Virginia Cavaliers who had a chance Saturday night to make the College Football Playoff, but they lost to Duke in the ACC championship game.

So Mizzou and Virginia down in Jacksonville at the Gator Bowl couple days after Christmas, Saturday night, December the 27th.

Mizzou basketball worked yesterday by Kansas in the border war 80 to 60.

The final 20 point loss for the Tigers.

They’ve now lost two in a row after an 8 no start.