Mizzou Set To Take On Arkansas On Saturday

College hoops tomorrow.

Regular season concludes for Mizzou.

They take on the 20th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in Columbia.

Senior Day Tigers looking at for a springboard into the SEC Tournament.

If Mizzou wins, they’ll be the four or the five seed in the SEC Tournament.

So possibly the double buy into Friday a loss.

Mizzou could actually fall anywhere in that scenario.

They could be the 56789 or 10 C.

They might even have to play on Wednesday with a loss.

So a lot on the line for the Tigers tomorrow as this college basketball regular season starts to wind down.

Reporter Brendan Matthews