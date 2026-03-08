Two Seriously Hurt in Alleged DWI Wreck in Morgan County

Two people are seriously hurt following an alleged DWI accident shortly after midnight Sunday morning in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened along Anchorage Road near Coffee Road when the car driven by 29-year-old Ethan Owens, of Versailles, ran off the road and hit a tree.

Both Owens and his passenger, a 46-year-old woman from Gravois Mills, were seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The highway patrol also reports that Owens was released for medical treatment and faces pending charges of DWI serious physical injury, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failing to stay on the right half of the roadway resulting in an accident.