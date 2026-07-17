MLB Announces 2027 Schedule As Cards & Royals Look Ahead To Future Games

Well, we still have an entire second-half of the season to play, but Major League Baseball announcing their 2027 schedule.

Who knows? This could all be a moot point if there’s a labor stoppage, a strike, a lockout before next season starts.

But be that as it may, a schedule is upon us and the Cardinals will they will open 2027 on the road Thursday, March 25th, where the Cardinals will play one of their division rivals, the Reds in Cincinnati, and then follow that up with the trip to what could be a very chilly Wrigley Field before we ever get to the month of April, we’re already playing games on the north side of Chicago.

And the Royals.

Will they will open the season at home against the Minnesota Twins, followed by the Chicago White Sox and then on April the 1st it’s not April Fool’s Day.

Well, it is April Fool’s Day, but no joke here.

Cardinals and Royals will open the Cardinals home portion of the schedule at Busch Stadium.

A lot of rivalry games early, especially for the Cardinals, but same for the Royals with a couple of vision opponents and the Twins and White Sox to open the schedule.