Osage Beach Begins Search for New City Administrator

The City of Osage Beach is searching for candidates for the city administrator’s position.

A press release issued Friday morning by city hall indicates that April White has been appointed as Interim City Administrator to replace, now former, Administrator Devin Lake which was effective on Thursday of this week.

In being named to the interim position, White has worked for the city over 19 years, most recently and currently as the Assistant City Administrator.

As for Lake, no reason was given in the release for her departure but it’s believed that she has chosen to seek employment in a similar position elsewhere. She had assumed the role of administrator in Osage Beach in January 2024.

No timetable was announced for the position to be filled.

(Picture of April White from Osage Beach City Website)