MO Attorney General Sues Biden Administration’s DHS Failure to Provide FOIA Documents

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office is going after the Biden Administration’s Department of Homeland Security for failing to fulfill a Freedom of Information Act request for documents and communications regarding the transportation of illegal immigrants into the state.

Bailey says the failure to appropriately respond is evidence of the Administration trying to stonewall and circumvent every aspect of the law in order to hide information from Americans.

Bailey also says his office has been trying to get the information for more than two years now dating back to June 15, 2022.

In the lawsuit, A-G Bailkey is asking the court to issue a declaration that the Biden Administration failed in its legal obligation to lawfully satisfy his information request, and an order compelling D-H-S to turn over the requested documents.