MO DNR Bus Grants Now Open For Local Agencies

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks has announced the opening of the Bus Grant Program grant round for the 2026-2027 school year.

They are noncompetitive grants awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified applicants and available only to Missouri public school districts, private schools, charter schools and youth-focused nonprofit groups with a 501(c) 3 status.

The bus grants are offered to underwrite the costs of pre-K through 12th grade field trips to connect youth with nature at Missouri state parks and historic sites.

The deadline to apply is May 14, 2027.

More information and the grant application are available on the DNR’s website.