Missouri Ranked At The Bottom For Teen Driver Safety

Wed. Aug 26th, 2026
When it comes to the best and worst states for teen drivers, the State of Missouri is ranked by the personal finance website WalletHub.com as being the second worst state across the country.
23 key metrics were used in the study including safety which ranked Missouri 48th, economic environment which ranked Missouri 36th and driving laws which ranked Missouri at number-50.
Motor-vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death among the population aged 16 to 19, which also happens to be the age group with the highest risk of crashes.
Missouri is joined by Mississippi and Montana as being the worst states for teen drivers while New Jersey, Oregon and New York are ranked as the best.
More details:
Summer is a popular time for teens to get driver’s licenses and teen auto accidents cost us around $40.7 billion per year, so the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its report on the Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers in 2026, as well as expert commentary, to identify where teens can enjoy this rite of passage while remaining as safe as possible.
WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired-driving laws.
Teenage Driving in Missouri (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-for-teen-drivers/4598