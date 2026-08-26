Missouri Ranked At The Bottom For Teen Driver Safety

When it comes to the best and worst states for teen drivers, the State of Missouri is ranked by the personal finance website WalletHub.com as being the second worst state across the country.

23 key metrics were used in the study including safety which ranked Missouri 48th, economic environment which ranked Missouri 36th and driving laws which ranked Missouri at number-50.

Motor-vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death among the population aged 16 to 19, which also happens to be the age group with the highest risk of crashes.

Missouri is joined by Mississippi and Montana as being the worst states for teen drivers while New Jersey, Oregon and New York are ranked as the best.

More details:

Summer is a popular time for teens to get driver’s licenses and teen auto accidents cost us around $40.7 billion per year, so the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its report on the Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers in 2026, as well as expert commentary, to identify where teens can enjoy this rite of passage while remaining as safe as possible.

WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired-driving laws.

Teenage Driving in Missouri (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 49 th

44 th – Teen Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Teens

– Teen Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Teens 37 th – Teen DUIs per 100,000 Teens

– Teen DUIs per 100,000 Teens 46 th – Presence of Distracted-Driving/Texting-While-Driving Laws

– Presence of Distracted-Driving/Texting-While-Driving Laws 33 rd – Premium Increase After Adding Teen Driver to Parent’s Policy

– Premium Increase After Adding Teen Driver to Parent’s Policy 46 th – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

– Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita 29 th – Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws

– Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws 41 st – Quality of Roads

– Quality of Roads 47th – Presence of Impaired-Driving Laws

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-for-teen-drivers/4598