MO DNR Opening Grants For Public Water Systems Across The State

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has announced a new grant program to assist public drinking water systems with complying with the Water Safety and Security Act.

The program offers maximum grant awards of $15,000 to eligible community public water systems to develop valve and hydrant inspection programs, and accurate maps of system valves and hydrants.

Completed applications will be ranked competitively and those received no later than November 30th will be considered for priority funding.

Others received between December 1st and March 31, 2025, will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis if funding remains.

Applicants need to register through the DNR’s Funding Opportunities Portal.