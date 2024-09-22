MO DNR Opening Up Bus Grant Programs For Schools & Non-Profits

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks has opened its 2024-2025 Bus Grant Program.

The program is available to public school districts, private schools, charter schools and youth-focused non-profits with a 501-C-3 status.

The busing grants are offered to help underwrite the costs of field trips for schools, pre-K through 12, and other non-profit groups.

It is a competitive grant program awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis with a May 23, 2025, deadline to apply.

More information about the Bus Grant Program can be found on the Missouri State Parks website.

***More details:

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks has opened the Bus Grant Program for the 2024-2025 school year. This is a noncompetitive grant that is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified applicants. The deadline to apply is May 23, 2025.

The Bus Grant Program is available to public school districts, private schools, charter schools and youth-focused nonprofit organizations with 501(c) 3 status. Program funding is available only to Missouri schools and nonprofit organizations.

Missouri State Parks offers busing grants to underwrite the cost of field trips for schools (pre-K–grade 12) and nonprofit organizations in an effort to connect youth with nature at Missouri’s state parks and historic sites.

For more information about this program and to download the Missouri State Parks Bus Grant Application Guidance, visit mostateparks.com/page/94781/missouri-state-parks-bus-grant-program.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.