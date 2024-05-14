MO Gaming Commission Refutes Laurie Ordinance to Allow Video Gaming

Responding to a previous story on KRMS Radio and TV, the Missouri Gaming Commission disputes previous information claiming that video gaming is legal.

The question came up after the City of Laurie announced that the board was scheduled to be back in session tonight to consider an ordinance to allow for the games to be put back in local businesses just a couple months after passing a previous ordinance to ban the machines.

The Missouri Gaming Commission tells KRMS News that the information is wrong and the games are not legal.

The board of aldermen is scheduled to be back in session tonight with new business highlighting the agenda. There will also be discussion on a park bench grant and, possibly, a closed session.

The meeting, tonight in city hall, begins at 6:00.