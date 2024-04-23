MO Senate Focuses Attention On 2025 Budget & FRA Ahead Of May Deadlines

With time winding down on this year’s General Assembly, Missouri lawmakers are now facing crunch time for approving the 2025 state operating budget.

And that proposed budget is now in the hands of the Senate.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden of Columbia says, with only four weeks left in session, there are still a few legislative priorities left for lawmakers…

“FRA, the budget….all these things we know are in front of us, I think will be taking center stage in the coming days so…I think we are intending to finish strong.”

The budget and Senate Bill 748, which relates to the federal reimbursement allowance — or FRA — tops most lawmakers’ “to do” list.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo of Independence says he believes the FRA is tied to the budget…

“We’re reading and willing to pass a clean FRA, pass a balanced budget….as is our constitutional duty…and move on with whatever else we need to do.”

The deadline for a deal is May the 10th.

The Second Regular Session of the 102nd General Assembly will adjourn at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17.