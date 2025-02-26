MO Senators Discuss Bill Relating To Homeschooling Provisions

Missouri senators give preliminary approval to legislation that seeks to repeal and establish provisions relating to the participation of certain students in nontraditional educational settings, or better known as homeschooling.

In this case, ways to allow certain students to take part in extracurricular activities for the local public or charter school.

Senator Ben Brown of Washington sponsors Senate Bill 63, legislation that seeks to repeal and establish provisions relating to participation of certain students in nontraditional educational settings…

“Your children are not permitted to participate in sports or extracurricular activities, and this is despite the fact that these parents are still required to pay the taxes that help fund these programs.”

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Sen. Maggie Nurrenbern of Kansas City added an amendment that relates to coursework…

“If a specific course was needed for an activity, that the school district may adopt a policy to require that course.”

Senate Bill 63 has been given first-round Missouri Senate approval.

Another “yes” vote would send this measure to the Missouri House of Representatives for similar consideration.