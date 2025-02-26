Richland Man Arrested for Delivery of Controlled Substance in Camden County

“You are a day too late or a day early”…alleged words from a 47-year-old Richland man charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance in Camden County.

The probable cause statement goes on to say that deputies were joined by members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force in executing a narcotics search warrant at a residence in Sunrise Beach.

The warrant allegedly uncovered methamphetamine, paraphernalia and personal items identifying the suspect, David Brian Cook Junior.

Cook, who has multiple non-drug felony convictions including as escape charge out of Phelps County and a fugitive warrant out of Brevard County, was taken to the Camden County Jail and was being held on a $250,000 bond.