Moderate Drought Conditions Expected to Continue in the Lake Area

With around an inch-and-half of rain from the most recent system, drought conditions are still being reported as moderate across the lake area.

That’s according to the current drought map which shows moderate conditions stretching from east-to-west across the central part of the state and to the northeast.

Severe drought dominates with a couple pockets of extreme drought in southern Missouri with abnormally dry conditions being reported in the northern part of the state.

Those conditions probably won’t improve much with warmer and continued dry weather in the forecast for this week.