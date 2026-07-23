MODOT Begins Work On Signs Across The Lake Region

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation Central District, which covers the lake area, are out and about this week on sign detail.

Area Engineer Danny Roeger says is cautioning motorists to keep an eye out for the crews which may not be that far off the roadways when you approach.

“If you see a warning vehicle parked on the shoulder or just off the edge of the pavement there, please slow down, give us a little bit of room, give our maintenance crews just a little bit of a space and and caution as you get past their activities while we try to keep our signs in good, readable and usable fashion.”

Roeger also says most of the sign work is happening across Camden and Miller counties while other work continues along south Route-7 between Murphys and Sellers creeks.

The work is about done in the area of Sellers Creek with the Murphys Creek area up next.