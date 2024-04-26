MODOT Prepares To Ramp Up Road Construction Throughout Morgan County

Motorists are being given a heads up by MoDOT about several area roadways that are scheduled to be resurfaced with the work expected to cause impacts in Morgan County.

This includes Morgan County AA, D, DD, MM, N, NN, OO, WW, KK, T, Moniteau W, and Benton County 52 to Cole Camp.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also stresses the importance of having some patience in the areas that will be using pilot cars to guide traffic….“Wait for that Pilot Car to go the direction you’re wanting to go, then…pull in behind it.”

That resurfacing work set for Morgan County is expected to begin in mid-May.