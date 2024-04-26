Camdenton Man Set To Serve 10 Years For 2nd Degree Rape Charges

A 39-year-old Camdenton man is sentenced to spend the next 10 years in the Department of Corrections after entering a guilty plea to an amended charge.

Mansour Hassan Beyah had originally been charged in Camden County with first-degree rape or attempted rape, an unclassified felony, in connection to the March-2019 incident.

Beyah, this week, entered a plea to the amended charge of second-degree rape, a class-D felony, before being ordered to the 10-year sentence by Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden.

Beyah was sentenced as prior felony offender with previous convictions in St. Louis City to charges of robbery and assault on law enforcement.