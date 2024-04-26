fbpx

Camdenton Man Set To Serve 10 Years For 2nd Degree Rape Charges

A 39-year-old Camdenton man is sentenced to spend the next 10 years in the Department of Corrections after entering a guilty plea to an amended charge.

Mansour Hassan Beyah had originally been charged in Camden County with first-degree rape or attempted rape, an unclassified felony, in connection to the March-2019 incident.

Beyah, this week, entered a plea to the amended charge of second-degree rape, a class-D felony, before being ordered to the 10-year sentence by Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden.

Beyah was sentenced as prior felony offender with previous convictions in St. Louis City to charges of robbery and assault on law enforcement.

Reporter Mike Anthony