MODOT Reminds Motorists Of New Laws & Fines For Violating School Bus Safety

It’s that time of the year again when motorists are being reminded about the do’s and don’ts about how to drive when encountering school buses.

Department of Transportation Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says one question that seems to come up every year is when motorists need to stop on a five-lane roadway.

“It is lawful for folks traveling in the opposing direction in a 5 lane facility, only 5 lanes or more, or a roadway that is divided, whether separated by barrier or median, to still travel in the opposing direction when a school bus is stopped with the gate down and the stop sign out and the flashing lights.”

Motorists on five-lane roadways heading in the same direction as a bus need to stop when the bus is stopped.

Starting Friday, new laws for illegally passing stopped buses loading and unloading children go in effect including a $500-$1,000 fine, five points on your license and a court-ordered 90-day suspension for a first offense ranging up to prison time for hurting a child.