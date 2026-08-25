MO Realtors Says Sales Are Up Year-To-Date, Both In Number & Price Range

The largest trade association across the state has released its July 2026 monthly statistics report.

Missouri REALTORS says it sold 7,597 residential properties coming in at a median sales price of $300,000 which reflects a 5.3 percent increase compared to last year.

The average sales price also showed an increase compared to last year coming in at a little more than $350,000…a 2.5 percent increase compared to 2025.

Missouri REALTORS also says the total dollar volume in July increased 7.2 percent compared to last year but decreased 5.3 percent compared to June, from 2.8 billion down to more than 2.7 billion.