MODOT Reminds Motorists That October Is Busy Season For Deer Strikes

Although it’s been pretty much a problem all year in the lake area, the numbers of deer strikes and hitting other animals in the wild are going to increase even more with fall now being here.

Couple that with the breeding and hunting seasons also upon us, MoDOT and the Department of Conservation are putting out their yearly reminders for motorists to use extra care on the roadways.

Most deer strikes with vehicles happen between 6-7-AM and 6-9-PM during the months of October and November. Individuals who strike and kill a deer do have the right to claim the carcass with written authorization to possess the deer is first granted by a conservation agent.

More information about what to do if you hit a wild animal is available by calling MoDOT’s customer service line…888-ASK-MODOT.