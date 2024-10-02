Community Foundation Of The Lake Opens Grant Opportunity For Horse & Dog Shelters

A grant round earmarked for the funding of horse and dog shelters, sanctuaries and rescue facilities has been announced by the community Foundation of the Lake.

The Community Foundation of the Lake is pleased to announce a grant round earmarked for funding of horse and dog shelters, sanctuaries, and rescue facilities. This grant is not for funding of salaries, utilities or rent. The grant round will open September 30, 2024 and close October 21, 2024. Interested nonprofits should consult the Community Foundation of the Lake website at www.communityfoundationofthelake.org for more information. The link to the grant hub is http://cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Grant awards will range from $500 to $10,000 and be limited to only funding shelters, sanctuaries and rescue facilities for horses and dogs in Morgan, Miller and Camden counties. This grant is available thanks to a field of interest fund created by the Karen Jean Rudek Trust. All questions should be directed to Dawn Busick at (573) 286-6796.